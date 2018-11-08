Police Open Criminal Investigation Into Protest at Tucker Carlson's House

"There is currently an open criminal investigation regarding this matter," D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department said Thursday, a day after the protest.

The Metropolitan Police Department said it has opened a criminal investigation after a group of about 20 protestors mobilized and chanted in front of Fox News host Tucker Carlson's Washington, D.C., home Wednesday night, causing property damage.

"We welcome those who come here to exercise their First Amendment rights in a safe and peaceful manner," the department said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday afternoon. "However, we prohibit them from breaking the law. Last night, a group of protestors broke the law by defacing private property at a Northwest DC residence. MPD takes these violations seriously, and we will work to hold those accountable for their unlawful actions. There is currently an open criminal investigation regarding this matter."

The Police Department said in an earlier report that, in addition to knocking on Carlson's door (his wife was home at the time), "unknown persons spray-painted an anarchy symbol on the driveway. There were also signs left on the vehicles parked in the driveway as well as a sign left on the front door of the home."

The protest was organized by an anti-fascist group called Smash Racism DC, which has previously demonstrated against politicians like Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.

The group, which was suspended late Wednesday night by Twitter after posting an image containing Carlson's address, said it targeted the Fox News host for his hostile rhetoric about immigrants.

Fox News attacked the group in a statement from CEO Suzanne Scott and president Jay Wallace on Thursday: "The incident that took place at Tucker’s home last night was reprehensible. The violent threats and intimidation tactics toward him and his family are completely unacceptable. We as a nation have become far too intolerant of different points of view. Recent events across our country clearly highlight the need for a more civil, respectful, and inclusive national conversation. Those of us in the media and in politics bear a special obligation to all Americans to find common ground.”