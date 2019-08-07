Police Respond to Threat at Twitch's San Francisco Headquarters

Two "identical" messages were sent to the streaming platform via social media on Tuesday and Wednesday, SFPD says.

The San Francisco Police Department responded to threats made via social media to Twitch headquarters in San Francisco on Wednesday morning.

At approximately 8:33 a.m. PT, SFPD responded to the 300 block of Bush Street in San Francisco, where the streaming platform is headquartered, following reports of a threat against the company. An investigation determined the threat was "identical to a threat received on yesterday's date," SFPD public information officer Adam Lobsinger tells The Hollywood Reporter. A second message followed Wednesday morning's threat, stating, "The threat is real."

Following a preliminary investigation, SFPD determined there was not an active threat, however the police department's special investigations division has been notified of the incident.

"We were made aware of a threat against our San Francisco HQ on Tuesday, and have been working directly with law enforcement as they investigate," a spokesperson for Twitch says. "The safety and security of our employees is our top priority, and we are focused on ensuring this is resolved quickly and safely."

According to Lobsinger and the SFPD, there was no evacuation of the building by authorities.

Earlier on Wednesday, USA Today headquarters in McLean, Virginia, was evacuated after reports of a man with a weapon. About an hour after news of the alleged incident broke, it was learned that it was a mistaken report.