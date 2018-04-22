Police Rule Out "Criminal Suspicion" in Avicii's Death

The Swedish DJ died on Friday in Oman.

Authorities in Oman have ruled out "criminal suspicion" in the untimely death of Swedish DJ Avicii, who died Friday at age 28.

Avicii (real name: Tim Bergling) had been vacationing in the Oman capital of Muscat at the time of his passing last week. The cause of his death has not yet been revealed.

"Two postmortems were carried out ... and we can confirm that there is no criminal suspicion in the death," Royal Oman Police told CNN.

Avicii’s health issues were known to the public for several years. He suffered from acute pancreatitis, in part due to excessive drinking, resulting in his early retirement from touring in 2016.

The late DJ's family was in the popular Arabian Peninsula vacation spot to claim his body this week, according to police in Oman, CNN reports.

