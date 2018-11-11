'Cold War' Leads European Film Award Nominations

5 nominations, including best film, for Pawel Pawlikowski's black and white Polish love story.

Pawel Pawlikowski's Cold War, a love story set against the political upheaval of a divided Europe, leads the nominations for this year's European Film Awards (EFA) with 5 nominations, including for best film, best director and best acting noms for leads Joanna Kulig and Tomasz Kot.

The black-and-white drama premiered in Cannes, where it won Pawlikowski the best director honor. Cold War is Poland's contender for the 2019 Oscar in the best foreign-language film category. The director's last film, Ida, won the Oscar in 2015.



Competing with Cold War for the title of best European film of 2018 are Matteo Garrone's Dogman, a neo-realist drama set in modern-day Naples; the Swedish fantasy tale Border from director Ali Abbasi; Lukas Dhont's transgender dance drama Girl; and Alice Rohwacher's socially-critical fable Happy as Lazzaro.

Garrone, Abbasi and Rohwacher also picked up best director nominations, alongside Pawlikowski, together with Israeli filmmaker Samuel Maoz, nominated for his anti-war drama Foxtrot.

In the acting categories, always the most competitive at the EFAs, with Cold War star Kulig going up against Marie Baumer, playing Austrian acting legend Romy Schneider in 3 Days in Quiberon; Icelandic actress Halldora Geirharosdottir for her double role as twins in Woman at War; Rohrwacher in Happy as Lazzaro; Barbara Lennie as the eponymous artist in Petra; and Eva Melander as a troll in love in Border.

Rupert Everett picked up a best actor nomination for his turn as Oscar Wilde in Everett's passion project The Happy Prince. But he will face tough competition from his fellow nominees: Tomasz Kot as the love wrought Wiktor in Cold War; Jakob Cedergren, who gives a masterclass performance in every scene of Gustav Moller's The Guilty; Sverrir Gudnason, playing Bjorn Borg in Janus Metz's Borg vs. McEnroe; Marcello Fonte as the downtrodden dog groomer in Dogman; and Victor Polster's star-making transgender turn in Girl.



Everett is one of the few British EFA nominees this year, but British filmmakers are frontrunners in two categories: Nick Park's claymation comedy First Man looks a strong contender for the European animated feature film prize and Armando Iannucci is likely to take home the best European comedy film honor for his dark political satire The Death of Stalin.

The winners of the 2018 European Film Awards will be announced at a gala ceremony in Seville, Spain on Dec. 15.

The full list of 2018 European Film Award nominees is below.



European Film 2018

Border, dir. Ali Abbasi

Cold War, dir. Pawel Pawlikowski

Dogman, dir. Matteo Garrone

Girl, dir. Lukas Dhont

Happy as Lazzaro, dir.Alice Rohrwacher



European Documentary 2018

A Woman Captured, dir. Bernadett Tuza-Ritter

Bergman —A Year in a Life, dir Jane Magnusson

Of Fathers and Sons, dir. Talal Derki

The Distant Barking of Dogs, dir. Simon Lereng Wilmont

The Silence of Others, dirs. Almudena Carracedo & Robert Bahar



European Director 2018

Ali Abbasi for Border

Matteo Garrone for Dogman

Samuel Maoz for Foxtrot

Pawel Pawlikowski for Cold War

Alice Rohrwacher for Happy as Lazzaro



European Actress 2018

Marie Baumer in 3 Days in Quiberon

Halldora Geirharosdottir in Woman at War

Joanna Kulig in Cold War

Bárbara Lennie in Petra

Eva Melander in Border

Alba Rohrwacher in Happy as Lazzaro



European Actor 2018

Jakob Cedergren in The Guilty

Rupert Everett in The Happy Prince

Marcello Fonte in Dogman

Sverrir Gudnason in Borg vs. McEnroe

Tomasz Kot in Cold War

Victor Polster in Girl



European Screenwriter 2018

Ali Abbasi, Isabella Eklof & John Ajvide Lindqvist for Border

Matteo Garrone, Ugo Chiti & Massimo Gaudioso for Dogman

Gustav Möller & Emil Nygaard Albertsen for The Guilty

Pawel Pawlikowski for Cold War

Alice Rohrwacher for Happy as Lazzaro



European Comedy 2018

C'est La Vie, dirs. Olivier Nakache, Eric Toledano

Diamantino, dirs. Gabriel Abrantes, Daniel Schmidt

The Death of Stalin, dir. Armando Iannucci



European Discovery/Prix Fipresci

Girl, dir. Lukas Dhont

One Day, dir. Zsofia Szilagyi

Scary Mother, dir. Ana Urushadze

The Guilty, dir. Gustav Moller

Those Who Are Fine, dir. Cyril Schaublin

Touch Me Not, dir. Adina Pintilie



European Animated Feature Film

Another Day of Life, dirs. Raul de la Fuente, Damian Nenow

Early Man, dir. Nick Park

The Breadwinner, dir. Nora Twomey

White Fang, dir. Alexandre Espigares



