Politico, PBS to Host Democratic Debate in L.A. on Dec. 19

The event will be held at the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs.

The sixth Democratic primary debate of this election cycle will be held in Los Angeles on Dec. 19, hosted by PBS NewsHour and Politico.

The Democratic National Committee said this morning that the debate will be held at the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs, with moderators and format to be announced later.

The debate will air live on PBS and the PBS digital platforms, and on Politico’s digital and social platforms. This will be the first debate for PBS and Politico this cycle.

MSNBC and The Washington Post are scheduled to host the fifth Democratic primary debate on Nov. 20. That will be the second debate this cycle for MSNBC, which co-hosted the first debate with NBC news and Telemundo. CNN has also hosted two primary debates, with ABC News and Univision co-hosting one as well.

As has been the case for previous debates, the DNC is also tightening up the qualification criteria, requiring candidates to meet one of two polling requirements and a donor requirement.

The candidates will need to poll at 4 percent in at least four qualifying polls, including national polls or certain early voting state polls. Or, they must be polling at least 6 percent in qualifying single-state polls in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and/or Nevada.

For the donor qualification, the campaigns must have “received donations from at least (1) 200,00 unique donors; and (2) a minimum of 800 unique donors per state in at least 20 U.S. states, U.S. territories, or the District of Columbia,” per the DNC.

