‘The Daily Show’s’ Roy Wood Jr. to Headline 2023 White House Correspondents’ Dinner

The 2023 White House Correspondents’ Dinner has found its entertainment.

Daily Show correspondent Roy Wood Jr. will be the entertainer for this year’s event, set to be held at the Washington Hilton on April 29. The White House Correspondents’ Association announced Wood’s participation Thursday.

“Roy Wood Jr. brings a journalistic eye to his comedy. He’s hilarious — but also makes sure his audiences are thinking as they laugh,” said Tamara Keith, WHCA president and White House correspondent for NPR. “My aim with this year’s dinner is to lift up the importance of a free and independent press to a functioning democracy, so I am thrilled to be able to feature a comedian who gets what journalism is all about.”

In addition to The Daily Show, Wood also has a stand-up special, Imperfect Messenger, on Paramount+.

The 2022 event marked the return of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner as a live event, after two years without the event amid the pandemic. Daily Show host Trevor Noah hosted last year’s show.

Traditionally the President and First Lady attend the event, and indeed the Bidens attended last year’s soiree. President Trump skipped the event while he was in office.

“It’s an honor to be a part of a long-running tradition of celebrating those members of the media, who work so hard to uncover the truth, and hold our government accountable,” said Wood Jr. “It will be a great night that will go down in the history books, or not, depending on which state you live in.”