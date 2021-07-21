Biden Taps Former Comcast Exec David Cohen as Ambassador to Canada

President Biden has tapped a semi-retired top executive from an entertainment giant for an ambassadorship … but it isn’t Bob Iger.

Biden has nominated David Cohen, a former senior executive vice president at NBCUniversal owner Comcast, to serve as the U.S. ambassador to Canada. Cohen is currently a senior advisor to Comcast CEO Brian Roberts.

Cohen had broad responsibilities at the cable and entertainment giant, overseeing corporate communications, public policy, regulatory and government affairs, lobbying, real estate, security and other functions. He also oversaw the company’s acquisition of integration of NBCUniversal in 2010 and 2011. Cohen retired last year, shifting to an advisor role to Roberts. He signed a contract extension with Comcast last year, though he will presumably step aside from that role if he is confirmed by the Senate.

Cohen is also a longtime Democratic donor, who hosted the first official fundraiser of Biden’s 2020 campaign and was one of the campaign’s “bundlers.” Canada is of course a vital ally of the U.S., and a major player in the entertainment industry, with dozens of productions choosing to shoot in the country thanks to its favorable incentives, skilled labor pool, and ease of travel (pandemic notwithstanding).

Cohen is not the only ambassador nominee with ties to Hollywood. Biden had previously nominated Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti to be ambassador to India.