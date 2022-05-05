Biden Taps Karine Jean-Pierre as New White House Press Secretary

President Biden has tapped Karine Jean-Pierre to serve as his new press secretary.

Jean-Pierre succeeds Jen Psaki, who will step down from the post on May 13, and who is expected to join MSNBC in coming months. Biden also said Thursday that veteran communications and political strategist Anita Dunn will re-join his administration as a senior advisor.

“Karine not only brings the experience, talent and integrity needed for this difficult job, but she will continue to lead the way in communicating about the work of the Biden-Harris Administration on behalf of the American people,” Biden said in a statement Thursday. “Jill and I have known and respected Karine a long time and she will be a strong voice speaking for me and this Administration.”

As for Psaki, Biden said she “set the standard for returning decency, respect and decorum to the White House Briefing Room.”

“I want to say thank you to Jen for raising the bar, communicating directly and truthfully to the American people, and keeping her sense of humor while doing so,” he added. “I thank Jen her service to the country, and wish her the very best as she moves forward.”

Jean-Pierre currently works as the principal deputy press secretary, and previously worked for Biden’s campaign and in his office during the Obama administration. She also served as chief public affairs officer for MoveOn.org. She will be the first Black person to serve as White House Press Secretary