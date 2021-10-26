Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Biden Nominates Jessica Rosenworcel as FCC Chair, Net Neutrality Advocate Gigi Sohn as Commissioner

If confirmed by the Senate, Rosenworcel and Sohn would give the FCC a Democratic majority, allowing for Democratic priorities to take center stage.

Jessica Rosenworcel
Jessica Rosenworcel Mark Wilson/Getty Images

President Biden has nominated Jessica Rosenworcel as chairwoman of the Federal Communications Commission, the White House said Tuesday.

He is also tapping Gigi Sohn, a Net Neutrality advocate who co-founded the non-profit advocacy group Public Knowledge, as an FCC commissioner.

Rosenworcel has been working as acting FCC chair since January. She has been a Democratic commissioner at the agency since 2012. Sohn, meanwhile, previously worked at the FCC in a senior staff role under chairman Tom Wheeler during the Obama administration. The White House says that if confirmed, Sohn “would be the first openly LGBTIQ+ Commissioner in the history of the FCC.”

Related Stories

The Capitol on January 6, 2021
TV

HBO's 'Four Hours at the Capitol': TV Review

Mayor Pete
Movie Reviews

'Mayor Pete': Film Review

The FCC currently has four commissioners, comprised of two Democrats (Rosenworcel and Geoffrey Starks) and two Republicans (Brendan Carr and Nathan Simington). If both Rosenworcel and Sohn are confirmed by the U.S. Senate, it would give the FCC a Democratic majority, making it easier to pass certain rules and regulations, including potential efforts to restore Net Neutrality. Many Democratic priorities at the FCC have been on hold for now, due to the 2-2 makeup of the Commission.

However, there is a race against the clock. Rosenworcel’s term lapsed last year, meaning she has to step down at the end of 2021 unless she is confirmed by the Senate before then. If neither Rosenworcel or Sohn are confirmed, then the FCC would have a 2-1 Republican majority until the open seats are filled.

“NAB congratulates Jessica Rosenworcel on her nomination as chairwoman of the Federal Communications Commission,” said National Association of Broadcasters CEO Gordon Smith in a statement. “As the first woman nominated as permanent chair, this marks a significant milestone at the Commission and a fitting progression in her long and distinguished career in public service. NAB also extends congratulations to Gigi Sohn on her nomination to the Commission. We look forward to working with the full Commission on how the FCC can ensure a thriving local broadcast industry.”

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
Copyright © 2021 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad