Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum to Moderate First 2024 Republican Debate on Fox News

The first presidential primary debate of the 2024 election is taking shape.

Fox News says that Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will co-moderate the first Republican primary debate of the 2024 cycle. The debate will be held August 23 between 9-11 p.m. ET, and will originate from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Fox says that there will be additional “special programming” surrounding the debate, to be announced later. The debate will also be simulcast on Fox Business Network, and will stream live for Fox Nation subscribers and on Fox News’ website.

Baier, who interviewed former President Trump Monday night, is the chief political anchor for Fox News and the host of Special Report, while MacCallum leads The Story at 3 p.m.

“We are extremely proud to have Bret and Martha moderating the first debate of the 2024 presidential election season as Americans learn more about the candidates ahead of exercising their constitutional right to vote,” Fox News president Jay Wallace said in a statement.

Fox is expected to get multiple Republican debates during the primary. Other networks are also in contention, though so far the RNC has not announced any other TV partners for future debates.