Camila Cabello, Lady Gaga, Leonardo DiCaprio and More Call on Entertainment Execs to Demand Congress Pass Climate Change Legislation

Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, Leonardo DiCaprio, Lady Gaga, J.J. Abrams, and more than 60 other musicians, actors, and artists are urging entertainment industry executives to ask Congress to pass climate change legislation.

The group of artists teamed up with the NRDC Action Fund to write a letter to Warner Music Group CEO Lincoln Benet, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and others about their support for President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bills. They wrote, “Congress has a once-in-a-generation opportunity to invest in a clean, just, and equitable future for all by passing the robust climate action that President Biden called for in his Build Back Better agenda.”

President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda is contained in two bills, one a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure proposal and the other a $3.5 trillion package that includes creating industrial policy to tackle climate change.

“As the top leaders of the entertainment industry—one of the nation’s most powerful and influential business sectors—you are needed to lead our community’s call for action and embrace this vision for a better world,” the statement also said. “The entertainment community has a long, proud tradition of driving societal change. Our industry is already leading the charge toward more sustainable practices within our own businesses and productions. Now is the time to use your influence to shape our future.”

The NRDC Action Fund is a nonprofit organization that is affiliated but separate from the Natural Resources Defense Council. The fund works to engage in advocacy and political activities. According to the NRDC Action Fund, Cabello partnered with the organization to help initiate the letter.

In a statement, Cabello said, “Climate change is threatening our communities and future — the time to act is now to avoid the worst impacts of the climate crisis. Entertainment companies have the opportunity to show leadership and push Congress to enact bold action on climate. This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to protect our communities, create a just transition away from fossil fuels, and create millions of new jobs.”

“These are the tastemakers of our time—and in moments like these they have an opportunity to be the changemakers, too,” said Manish Bapna, President and CEO of the NRDC Action Fund. “What started as an idea by Camila Cabello has exploded into a clarion call from entertainers overnight to take action. Congress holds in its hands our best chance at combating our biggest environmental challenge yet. We need all hands on deck to make sure they seize it, and these industry leaders can play a critical role in making sure that they do.”

The list of artists who signed the request also includes Anitta, Jack Antonoff, Troian Bellisario, Greg Berlanti, Cate Blanchett, Benny Blanco, Dave Burd aka “Lil Dicky,” Dove Cameron, Alessia Cara, Don Cheadle, Glenn Close, Coldplay, Jacob Collier, Lily Collins, James Corden, Ellen DeGeneres, Cara Delevingne, Chris Evans, Jimmy Fallon, Finneas, Selena Gomez, Conan Gray, Todrick Hall, Hugh Jackman, Jimmy Kimmel, Joey King, Liza Koshy, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Adam Levine, Kevin Liles, Dua Lipa, Lorde, Chuck Lorre, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Demi Lovato, Shawn Mendes, Idina Menzel, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sean Penn, Joaquin Phoenix, Billy Porter, Zachary Quinto, Addison Rae, Robert Redford, Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ronson, Kyra Sedgwick, Shakira, Lilly Singh, Troye Sivan, Barbra Streisand, Wes Studi, Ryan Tedder, Justin Timberlake, Kerry Washington, Sigourney Weaver, Shailene Woodley, and Calum Worthy.

Read the full letter here.