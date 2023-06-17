Don Lemon Speaks Out Against Anti-LGBTQ Legislation: “We Cannot and Will Not Be Legislated Out of Existence”

Don Lemon hosted the seventh annual Native Son Awards on Friday in New York City, where he spoke out against all the anti-LGBTQ legislation that has come to light this year, nationwide book bans and how corporations have bowed to extremists.

He began by saying that while he may not be at CNN anymore, he’s still a journalist, and he can still share facts. He noted that there have been more than 520 anti-LGBTQ pieces of legislation introduced in states across the country in 2023 alone.

“Nearly half of those bills target our transgender and nonbinary siblings. These bills range from banning gender-affirming care for transgender youth to banning drag performances,” Lemon said, before transitioning his remarks to another form of discrimination against the community.

“There’s also been an avalanche of book bans attempting to censor stories that center us,” he continued. “So, let’s just be real. These book bans are rooted in anti-Blackness and transphobia and queerphobia.”

The former CNN This Morning co-anchor explained that the “attacks” on the community are coming from all fronts, explaining that too many corporations have lacked the courage to stand up against extremist demands.

“Some corporations have gone as far as removing Pride gear and decorations from their stores,” he said. “They pair those actions with some type of empty statement claiming that they still respect our communities. … Corporations today should be inspired to act on the side of justice and equality and never concede to the demands of a bigoted minority because actions speak louder than words.”

Lemon’s comments on corporations come shortly after Target removed some of its LGBTQ merchandise from its 2023 Pride collection because of backlash that threatened the safety of workers. Target stores in at least five states were evacuated in mid-June after receiving bomb threats tied to the collection. No explosions were discovered.

During his remarks, the journalist stressed that there’s a power in telling their stories on their own terms, despite people doing everything they can to silence the community.

“We have to be vigilant,” Lemon said. “We will not allow them to succeed. It does not matter how many bills they introduce. We cannot and will not be legislated out of existence. We’re here. We’re queer. Get used to it.”