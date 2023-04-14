Donald Trump Quit SAG-AFTRA Two Years Ago — But Still Collects 6-Figure Pension

Just over two years ago, Donald Trump sent a letter to the leadership of SAG-AFTRA, which was weighing whether to expel him from their union in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

After an exclamation-point-laden letter in which he touted his appearances in Zoolander and The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, he submitted his “immediate resignation” from the guild. “I no longer wish to be associated with your union,” he added.

Trump may have resigned from SAG-AFTRA, but he is still very much taking advantage of the union’s work in the form of his 6-figure SAG and AFTRA pensions.

According to his financial disclosure forms, which were released late on Friday and are required for his run for president in 2024, Trump took a pension from the Screen Actor’s Guild valued at between $100,000-$1 million in 2022, and a pension from the American Federation of Radio and Television Artists valued at between $15,000-$50,000. The pensions pre-date the merger of SAG and AFTRA in 2012, with the SAG pension being earned in 1992, when he appeared as himself in Home Alone 2, and the AFTRA pension from 1989, when he appeared in the romantic comedy Ghost’s Can’t Do It, earning a Razzie Award in the process.

But Trump’s continued dalliance with SAG-AFTRA is not the only entertainment-related income on his financial disclosure. He continued to see income from Trump Productions, producer of The Apprentice, to the tune of $100,000-$1 million. And he continues to receive residuals from his film and TV appearances, including as much as $1,000 from Warner Bros., as well as from NBCUniversal and Entertainment Partners.

He also values his stake in Trump Media & Technology Corp. (the owner of Truth Social) at between $5 million and $25 million.