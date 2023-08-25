Donald Trump Returns to Twitter After Georgia Arrest

In the aftermath of his arrest in Georgia on 2020 election charges, and the release of his historic mugshot, Donald Trump tweeted for the first time in over two and a half years.

The former president took to Twitter/X on Thursday night, posting the mugshot along with the all-caps statement: “ELECTION INTERFERENCE NEVER SURRENDER!” A link to Trump’s website was also included, as he looks to fundraise off the arrest and with his legal troubles mounting.

Trump last tweeted on Jan. 8, 2021, 958 days ago, in the aftermath of the shocking riot that saw a crowd of Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6.

On the same day as his last tweet, Twitter banned Trump from their platform, alleging that the former president incited violence with his tweets about the Capitol insurrection.

Before he acquired Twitter, Elon Musk made public statements that he felt that Trump’s ban from the platform was a “morally bad decision” and “foolish in the extreme.” Following Musk’s takeover, the billionaire reinstated Trump’s account after Trump announced his 2024 presidential bid in November. Instead, the former president has preferred to post on Truth Social rather than return to Twitter, until that is, he surrendered Thursday at the Fulton County jail.