Biden Names L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti to India Ambassadorship

Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti may soon be on his way to New Delhi.

President Joe Biden on Friday announced his intention to nominate Garcetti to be the U.S. ambassador to India.

Garcetti’s nomination has been rumored for weeks, but the announcement on Friday makes it official. If he is confirmed by the Senate, the Los Angeles City Council could either appoint someone as mayor through the remainder of Garcetti’s term (which ends Dec. 31, 2022) or it could call a special election to fill the role through the end of the term.

Garcetti has been L.A.’s mayor since 2013 following a 12-year run on the city council. He was also one of Biden’s Hollywood “bundlers,” raising a significant sum for the president’s 2020 campaign. All bundlers, or “volunteer fundraisers” as the campaign called them, raised a minimum of $100,000, and oftentimes much more.

Biden announced Garcetti alongside three other ambassador nominees, including Denise Campbell Bauer, who previously worked as a television journalist and was ambassador to Belgium during President Barack Obama’s administration. Bauer is nominated to be the U.S. ambassador to France.

Other Ambassador nominees from Biden have included Morgan Stanley executive Thomas Nides to be ambassador to Israel (Nides is married to CNN senior vp of newsgathering Virginia Moseley), University of Pennsylvania president Amy Guttmann to be ambassador to Germany, Cindy McCain to be U.S. Representative to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture, with the rank of Ambassador, airline pilot captain Chesley Sullenberger to be Representative of the United States of America on the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization, and UCLA professor Dr. Cynthia Ann Telles to be ambassador to Costa Rica.