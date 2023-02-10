Biden Opts Out of Pre-Super Bowl Interview With Fox News

Breaking from tradition, President Biden will not sit down for an interview with Fox News during the network’s pre-Super Bowl pregame show.

“The President was looking forward to an interview with Fox Soul to discuss the Super Bowl, the State of the Union, and critical issues impacting the everyday lives of Black Americans,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement. “We’ve been informed that Fox Corp has asked for the interview to be cancelled.”

Fox Soul is a free streaming service and digital broadcast network targeting African American audiences that is owned by Fox Corp.

The Super Bowl interview — always with the network that airs the Big Game — really began with President Bush in 2004, though it was Obama who turned it into an annual event. Obama was interviewed every year of his presidency, including on Fox News, where he occasionally sparred with Bill O’Reilly.

President Trump was interviewed by Fox News while in office, and with CBS News, though he declined to participate in 2018, when NBC had the Super Bowl rights.

Biden has given a few interviews this week (with the PBS Newshour and Telemundo), but by not participating in the Super Bowl interview, he will be missing out on a large (and bipartisan) audience. Biden has only given a handful of one-on-one interviews since taking office, and none have been with Fox.