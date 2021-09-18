Two of Gavin Newsom’s Children Test Positive for COVID-19 (Report)

Two of California Governor Gavin Newsom’s children have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report in The Los Angeles Times on Friday.

Spokesperson Erin Mellon noted in a statement from the Governor’s Office that the two kids, who are under 12 and not eligible yet for a vaccine under current guidelines, received their test results on Thursday.

Mellon confirmed that Newsom and his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, have continued to test negative, as have the couple’s other two children.

Newsom, who earlier this week prevailed an attempt to be recalled, has not commented on the situation with his children via any social media channels.

“The Newsoms continue to support masking for unvaccinated individuals indoors to stop the spread and advocate for vaccinations as the most effective way to end this pandemic,” Mellon said in a statement obtained by The LA Times.

According to the latest figures from The L.A. Public Health Department, there are currently 1,156 people hospitalized due to COVID-19. There have been 25,799 deaths in the County to date.

Earlier this week, L.A. County Department of Public Health director Dr. Barbara Ferrer announced that customers and employees of venues including bars, clubs, wineries, lounges and “mega events” (such as those that host over 10,000 people) will soon have to provide proof of vaccination under an imminent order. Oct. 7 is the date for most establishments to bring this ruling into effect.

“This is a reasonable path forward that can position us to be better able to break the cycle of surges,” Ferrer said at the time of the announcement.