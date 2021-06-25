Hollywood Activists Respond to Derek Chauvin Sentencing: “Your Work Is Not Done”

Hollywood figures took to social media Friday to share their reactions to the news of the Derek Chauvin sentencing.

Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, was found guilty on all three charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the killing of the 46-year-old Black man, father, and Minneapolis resident. During a police encounter last May, Chauvin was seen on video pinning Floyd to the ground, holding his knee on his neck for approximately nine and half minutes.

Judge Peter A. Cahill sentenced Chauvin to 22 and a half years in prison. The response to the news was mixed, with many weighing in on whether the sentencing was harsh enough or even counted as justice.

Actress Alyssa Milano declared on her Twitter account that 22 years “is not long enough,” while comedian Kathy Lee Griffin posted, “I mean, it’s won’t bring Mr. Floyd back, it’s not real justice, but this is good, right?”

Without direct comment on the length of Chauvin’s sentence, director Ava DuVernay tweet about the details and circumstances of Chauvin’s crime, beginning and ending her tweet with “Derek Chauvin is a murderer.”

Journalist and media figure Jemele Hill hammered home the loss of life through Chauvin’s sentence length. “If you’re wondering if Derek Chauvin’s sentence is fair, Chauvin will be 60 years old when he’s released from prison after serving 15 years of his 22 1/2-year sentence,” she tweeted. “George Floyd was murdered by Chauvin when he was 46. Floyd can never resume his life. Chauvin can.”

Actress Viola Davis posted, “Hmmm…..what is the punishment for taking a life? So…with good behavior…he’s out in 8 years? My heart remains with George Floyd and his family. I pray for your peace and healing.”

Comedian and United Shades of America host W. Kamau Bell tweeted, “White people, do not celebrate Derek Chauvin’s sentence. Figure out how you can put the same attention & activism on all police murders of Black people that you put on George Floyd. Your work is not done.”

When asked about the sentencing, President Joe Biden said, “I don’t know all the circumstances that were considered, but it seems to me, under the guidelines, that seems to be appropriate.”

CNN host Van Jones simply called the verdict “very disappointing,” while Cher tweeted, “Understand Chauvin’s mom not wanting her son [to] be gone, but GEORGE FLOYD’S MOM WILL “NEVER” SEE HER SON AGAIN.”

Conservative media figure Piers Morgan tweeted a photo of Chauvin looking confused, writing, “BREAKING: The moment George Floyd’s killer cop Derek Chauvin heard he was being jailed for 22.5 years for his despicable crime. Rot in jail you callous pr*ck.”

