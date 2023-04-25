Joe Biden Officially Confirms He’s Running for Second Term

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Joe Biden has made it official: he’s running for a second term in office.
What was already widely known for months was confirmed Thursday when he formally launched his re-election campaign, announcing the news on the fourth anniversary on his return to politics in 2019. The President made the announcement in a video.
“Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy. To stand up for their fundamental freedoms. I believe this is ours,” was posted on Biden’s Twitter account. “That’s why I’m running for re-election as President of the United States. Join us. Let’s finish the job.”
Vice president Kamala Harris, who is the highest-ranking woman and person of color in American politics, also announced that she will, once again, be Biden’s running mate.
With Donald Trump — whom Biden defeated in 2020 — having already announced his own White House bid several months ago, both could now be heading toward a historic rematch.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
General News
‘Wellmania’ Star Celeste Barber on Inspiration Behind Hit Netflix Series: “I’m Interested in the Roughness Around the Edges of Being Human”
-
-
-
-
Disneyland
Disneyland Animatronic Catches Fire, Parks Temporarily Suspend “Similar” Effects Globally at Select Experiences
-
zendaya
Zendaya Makes Surprise Appearance at Coachella 2023, Performs “All for Us” During Labrinth Set