Joe Biden Officially Confirms He’s Running for Second Term

Joe Biden has made it official: he’s running for a second term in office.

What was already widely known for months was confirmed Thursday when he formally launched his re-election campaign, announcing the news on the fourth anniversary on his return to politics in 2019. The President made the announcement in a video.

“Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy. To stand up for their fundamental freedoms. I believe this is ours,” was posted on Biden’s Twitter account. “That’s why I’m running for re-election as President of the United States. Join us. Let’s finish the job.”

Vice president Kamala Harris, who is the highest-ranking woman and person of color in American politics, also announced that she will, once again, be Biden’s running mate.

With Donald Trump — whom Biden defeated in 2020 — having already announced his own White House bid several months ago, both could now be heading toward a historic rematch.