John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Host Democratic Senate Fundraiser at Beverly Hills Home

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen hosted an in-person political fundraiser event Sunday on behalf of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee in Los Angeles, a source who attended the event told The Hollywood Reporter.

Sunday’s event raised roughly $1.1 million, according to sources, making it their most successful fundraiser on behalf of the DSCC yet. The event was the third time the entertainment power couple has hosted a Senate election cycle fundraiser.

Legend and Teigen welcomed guests and stressed the importance of the next United States Senate election cycle in 2022, particularly with regard to protecting voting rights, per the guest.

Five Democratic U.S. Senators were in attendance — Cory Booker, Amy Klobuchar, Alex Padilla, DSCC Chair Gary Peters, and Ron Wyden — and each shared remarks for a few minutes, followed up by a half-hour performance from Legend at the piano.

About 120 people were present, including entertainment mogul Byron Allen, producer Marcy Carsey, Endeavor’s Patrick Whitesell, Peter and Megan Chernin, and This is Us star Sterling K. Brown and his wife, actress Ryan Michelle Bathe.

The general reception was held in the backyard of Legend and Teigen’s Beverly Hills Post Office home, which the couple purchased in 2020 for $17.5M.

The host committee for the evening was made up of Ellen Bronfman Hauptman and Andrew Hauptman, Marilyn and Jeffrey Katzenberg, Karlie Kloss (who is married to Jared Kushner’s brother Joshua), Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Katie McGrath and JJ Abrams, Katy Perry, and Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha.

The event was organized by the Gonring Lin Spahn strategic consulting firm, which specializes in government relations, advocacy, philanthropy, and public relations, along with Propper Daley, a social impact agency, with ticket prices starting at $5,000 for the main reception and going up to $50,000 to be an “executive host” with access to a host reception and photo line.

Reps for the DSCC and Legend and Teigen could not be reached for comment.