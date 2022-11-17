John Legend, Magic Johnson, Rosario Dawson Celebrate Karen Bass Win in L.A. Mayor’s Race: “This Is Historic!”

A week and a day after voters went to the polls in Los Angeles on Nov. 14, the L.A. mayor’s race has been called for Congresswoman Karen Bass. After a hard-fought race against candidate Rick Caruso — which saw the billionaire real estate developer spend more than $100 million of his own money on his campaign — Bass is set to become the first Black woman, and indeed the first woman, to lead America’s second largest city.

The race was notable for the way that it split Hollywood, with stars and moguls alike taking sides in support of their favorite candidate, each of whom ran in the race as a Democrat. (Caruso switched parties ahead of his L.A. mayoral run.)

Concerns about homelessness and crime dominated the race, as did abortion rights, with supporters of Bass pointing to Caruso’s previous political contributions to Republican politicians who were pro-life.

Bass, whose race was called by media outlets as her lead today grew to 53 percent compared to Caruso’s 47 percent, had been backed by entertainment industry supporters including Jeffrey Katzenberg, Norman Lear, Tiffany Haddish, Mark Hamill, Yvette Nicole Brown and Rosario Dawson.

Caruso, for his part, drew perhaps even more high-profile Hollywood support with backers including Chris Pratt, Katy Perry, Jessica Alba, Scooter Braun, Paris Hilton, Mario Lopez, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kim Kardashian and Snoop Dogg. Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos even wrote a passionate letter in support of Caruso’s candidacy that ran as an advertisement in The Hollywood Reporter and Variety.

With the race now called for Bass, a number of Hollywood names are weighing in, most of them Bass supporters ecstatic at her win, and a few of them commenting on the $100 million that Caruso spent in his ultimately losing bid.

“Congratulations to our Mayor-Elect!” posted Bass supporter John Legend, adding, “Angelenos chose someone who has devoted her life to helping her community become healthier, safer, and more just.”

Added Garcelle Beauvais on Twitter, “This is historic!!” Additionally, Kerry Washington posted the news to her Instagram stories and added three clapping-hands emojis.

And in a sign that the divisiveness that arose during the campaign has hardly cooled, Crooked Media podcaster and TV writer Erin Ryan tweeted, “Pouring one out for all the performatively liberal/privately conservative LA celebrities who showed their entire asses by being With Her and Against Hate and then supporting @RickCaruso for mayor. We see you!”

More reactions to the decision are below.

Congratulations to our Mayor-Elect! Angelenos chose someone who has devoted her life to helping her community become healthier, safer, and more just.

Karen Bass Becomes First Woman Elected as Los Angeles Mayor – The New York Times https://t.co/w3O8Z18rM5 — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 17, 2022

BLACK LADY MAYOR 👏🏽👏🏽! — Robin Thede (@robinthede) November 17, 2022

Congratulations to #KarenBass who becomes LA’s first Female mayor!! The City of Angels gets a little black girl Magic! And we all know first Magic worked out pretty good damn good for LA!!!#TeamDl — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) November 17, 2022

Pouring one out for all the performatively liberal/privately conservative LA celebrities who showed their entire asses by being With Her and Against Hate and then supporting @RickCarusoLA for mayor. We see you! 💕💕💕 — Erin Ryan (@morninggloria) November 16, 2022

hmm that's a "let's fucking go" from me https://t.co/RR0EhxIZ5F — caitie delaney (@caitiedelaney) November 16, 2022

there will be a candlelight vigil tonight at the Americana Sprinkles cupcake ATM for Rick Caruso's mayoral run — caitie delaney (@caitiedelaney) November 16, 2022

BREAKING: Democrat Karen Bass will be the first woman to serve as mayor of Los Angeles.



Hollywood rolls out the red carpet for you!! — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) November 17, 2022

Congratulations to Mayor-elect @KarenBassLA after a hard fought race. @RickCarusoLA you ran a great campaign as well, thank you for jumping into the arena. May we all come together for the betterment of our great city. The mayor-elect is going to need all of us to help. https://t.co/V5Dgms5COQ — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) November 17, 2022

HUGE congratulations to @KarenBassLA who won a very tough race in Los Angeles against a slick rick billionaire who tried to buy the election.



Congratulations Karen! https://t.co/bLO36EtWI7 — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) November 17, 2022

rick caruso switching party affiliations, outspending karen bass 11 to 1, getting a bunch of whack celeb endorsements, and still losing the LA mayors race. lmaoooooooo — completely embarrassing. one of the more humiliating things i can imagine. — caleb hearon (@calebsaysthings) November 17, 2022

While I’m thrilled @KarenBassLA won the race for Mayor, I applaud @RickCarusoLA letting everyone know he REALLY cares about the homeless. So I imagine since he spent 101 million on his campaign, he’s probably going to donate that same amount or maybe more because he cares! — Meredith Salenger (@MeredthSalenger) November 17, 2022

KAREN BASS IS MAYOR OF LA BUT THE BIG STORY HERE IS THAT CARUSO IS NOT — Doug Benson (@DougBenson) November 17, 2022

Another win for the ladies! @KarenBassLA thrilling the first woman to become mayor or LA we need a big change & I know she’ll deliver! pic.twitter.com/vlQquyK9Zm — Sandra Bernhard (@SandraBernhard) November 17, 2022

Congratulations to the first woman to be elected Mayor of Los Angeles, Karen Bass! She is so intelligent and has been elected at a time when the city needs a leader that can bring people together across all races, religious beliefs, and economic status. @RepKarenBass pic.twitter.com/eEqJYErWkX — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) November 17, 2022

I am OVERJOYED!!! Los Angeles you elected the BEST person for the job! And we finally have our FIRST #MadamMayor!



CONGRATS @KarenBassLA! ❤️ https://t.co/iKJTMjklyp — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) November 17, 2022

Well hello there, Mayor @KarenBassLA! @YNB and I would like to say hello. pic.twitter.com/zM0Lb0MXLK — Cristela Alonzo (@cristela9) November 17, 2022

Karen Bass WINS the Mayor of Los Angeles. With her smarts & leadership she will be a great Mayor! She is the first Black woman to hold the office.🗳☀️🌊



🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉

Congratulations @KarenBassLA, her team and all Angelenos! https://t.co/v0IhvFEUxO — Piper Perabo (@PiperPerabo) November 17, 2022

I can’t even begin to tell you how thrilled I am that this BRILLIANT public servant is leading me 2nd home of #LA! She’s AMAZING!



Congratulations, #LosAngeles!



⁦@KarenBassLA⁩ is first woman elected Los Angeles mayor https://t.co/yQFCefZduf — Wilson Cruz (@wcruz73) November 17, 2022

WELL DONE LA!!



Karen Bass Is Elected Mayor of Los Angeles, Defeating Rick Caruso – WSJ https://t.co/t0IxGtrhYm — Merrin Dungey🎃👻 (@RealMerrinD) November 17, 2022

Karen Bass won!!! Yayyyyyyy! Thank you for not completely effing that one up, L.A!!! — Gennifer Hutchison (@GennHutchison) November 17, 2022

Yes yes and more yes!!! Congratulations LA and @KarenBassLA !!!! https://t.co/O9lrrPEk7j — Rosario Dawson (@rosariodawson) November 17, 2022