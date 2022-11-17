John Legend, Magic Johnson, Rosario Dawson Celebrate Karen Bass Win in L.A. Mayor’s Race: “This Is Historic!”

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
A week and a day after voters went to the polls in Los Angeles on Nov. 14, the L.A. mayor’s race has been called for Congresswoman Karen Bass. After a hard-fought race against candidate Rick Caruso — which saw the billionaire real estate developer spend more than $100 million of his own money on his campaign — Bass is set to become the first Black woman, and indeed the first woman, to lead America’s second largest city.
The race was notable for the way that it split Hollywood, with stars and moguls alike taking sides in support of their favorite candidate, each of whom ran in the race as a Democrat. (Caruso switched parties ahead of his L.A. mayoral run.)
Related Stories
Concerns about homelessness and crime dominated the race, as did abortion rights, with supporters of Bass pointing to Caruso’s previous political contributions to Republican politicians who were pro-life.
Bass, whose race was called by media outlets as her lead today grew to 53 percent compared to Caruso’s 47 percent, had been backed by entertainment industry supporters including Jeffrey Katzenberg, Norman Lear, Tiffany Haddish, Mark Hamill, Yvette Nicole Brown and Rosario Dawson.
Caruso, for his part, drew perhaps even more high-profile Hollywood support with backers including Chris Pratt, Katy Perry, Jessica Alba, Scooter Braun, Paris Hilton, Mario Lopez, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kim Kardashian and Snoop Dogg. Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos even wrote a passionate letter in support of Caruso’s candidacy that ran as an advertisement in The Hollywood Reporter and Variety.
With the race now called for Bass, a number of Hollywood names are weighing in, most of them Bass supporters ecstatic at her win, and a few of them commenting on the $100 million that Caruso spent in his ultimately losing bid.
“Congratulations to our Mayor-Elect!” posted Bass supporter John Legend, adding, “Angelenos chose someone who has devoted her life to helping her community become healthier, safer, and more just.”
Added Garcelle Beauvais on Twitter, “This is historic!!” Additionally, Kerry Washington posted the news to her Instagram stories and added three clapping-hands emojis.
And in a sign that the divisiveness that arose during the campaign has hardly cooled, Crooked Media podcaster and TV writer Erin Ryan tweeted, “Pouring one out for all the performatively liberal/privately conservative LA celebrities who showed their entire asses by being With Her and Against Hate and then supporting @RickCaruso for mayor. We see you!”
More reactions to the decision are below.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day