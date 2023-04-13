×
 
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Lady Gaga, Bruce Cohen to Lead Biden’s Revived Arts and Humanities Committee

Other committee members include George Clooney, Jennifer Garner, Troy Kotsur, Shonda Rhimes and Kerry Washington.

Lady Gaga and Bruce Cohen
Lady Gaga and Bruce Cohen will serve as the co-chairs of the President's Committee on the Arts and the Humanities. Mike Coppola/Getty Images; Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Lady Gaga and the producer Bruce Cohen (American Beauty, Silver Linings Playbook) on Thursday were appointed co-chairs of President Joe Biden’s Committee on the Arts and the Humanities, a board featuring top names across the arts tasked with advising the president on cultural issues.

The committee is making its return after a five-year hiatus, when the board disbanded under the Trump administration in protest of the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017, in which Trump had said there were “very fine people on both sides” of the clash that left one dead. At the time, the 17-member committee sent a letter to then President Trump to decry his “hateful rhetoric” and denounced his efforts to eliminate or severely reduce budgets dedicated to the arts and humanities.

Related Stories

Todd Phillips
Movies

Todd Phillips Celebrates 'Joker' Sequel Wrapping With New Photos of Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn on the Joker sequel set
Movies

Lady Gaga Debuts Harley Quinn Look in 'Joker' Sequel Set Photos

“We cannot sit idly by, the way that your West Wing advisors have, without speaking out against your words and actions,” the letter said, which was signed by committee members like Kal Penn and the artist Chuck Close.

Now, the board is making a return. Last October, President Biden issued an executive order to reinstate the committee, describing the arts and humanities as “essential to the well-being, health, vitality and democracy of our nation.” In addition to Gaga and Cohen, committee members will include Jon Batiste, George Clooney, Jennifer Garner, Troy Kotsur, Shonda Rhimes and Kerry Washington.

See below for the full list of committee members.

  • Bruce Cohen, Co-Chair
  • Lady Gaga, Co-Chair
  • Jon Batiste, Member
  • Constance M. Carroll, Member
  • George Clooney, Member
  • Philip J. Deloria, Member
  • M. Angélica Garcia, Member
  • Jennifer Garner, Member
  • Nora Halpern, Member
  • Steve Israel, Member
  • Marta Kauffman, Member
  • Ricky Kirshner, Member
  • Troy Kotsur, Member
  • Katie McGrath, Member
  • Laura Penn, Member
  • Amanda Phingbodhipakkiya, Member
  • Arnold Rampersad, Member
  • Shonda Rhimes, Member
  • Kimberly Richter Shirley, Member
  • Horacio Sierra, Member
  • Anna Deavere Smith, Member
  • Joe Walsh, Member
  • Kerry Washington, Member
  • Pauline Yu, Member

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad