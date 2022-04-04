Radio Host and Former California Gubernatorial Candidate Larry Elder Exits Salem Media

Conservative radio talk show host Larry Elder is departing Salem Radio Network, the company that has hosted his nationally syndicated show since 2016. Elder, who signed a contract in 2019 that kept him on Salem’s airwaves through 2022, will depart the show effective immediately.

Salem says that Carl Jackson, a radio host from Orlando, Florida who subbed for Elder last year, will take over his timeslot until a permanent replacement is named. In a statement, Salem senior vp of spoken word Phil Boyce said that the move was “completely 100% Larry’s decision.”

Elder, who calls himself “The Sage From South Central,” according to his official bio, was a radio staple on KABC in Los Angeles before joining Salem.

Perhaps most notably, Elder ran in California’s recall election last year, entering the race late but becoming the top vote-getter among the Republicans hoping to unseat Gov. Gavin Newsom. Newsom ultimately avoided a recall, with nearly 62% of voters choosing to keep him in office.

Among all 46 candidates on the recall ballot, however, Elder led the pack with 48.5% of the vote, totaling more than 3.5 million voters. Had Newsom’s recall succeeded, Elder would have been the state’e next governor.

“Larry is an icon as a radio talk show host and is a powerful voice as a leading black conservative, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors,” Boyce added. “I hope there will be future opportunities for us to work together.”

Salem added that it will also host Elder’s upcoming documentary, Uncle Tom 2, when it is released later this year. The media company is known for its conservative and Christian radio programming, with hosts like Hugh Hewitt, Dennis Prager and former Trump administration staffer Sebastian Gorka.