Matthew McConaughey Against “Band-Aid” Solutions in Possible Gubernatorial Run

Matthew McConaughey continues to give a glimpse into what his leadership might look like as he mulls running to be the next governor of Texas.

In a recent interview on The Carlos Watson Show, the native Texan said that if he does decide to go into politics, he wants to make a long-term difference.

“I’m not interested in going and putting a bunch of Band-Aids on that are gonna be ripped off as soon as I’m out,” the Oscar-winning actor said. “I’m interested in building something that can last, and I’m measuring what category that is. I don’t know if that’s politics. That whole embassy of politics has some redefining of its purpose.”

He add, “I trust my core beliefs enough and my values enough to feel comfortable listening to and opposing someone. We try to teach our kids delayed gratification, but we don’t like to think about further than tomorrow — we need immediate results. How many things do actually leaders and politicians get done in their four [years] that now become realized later on after they’re in office? They never get the credit for those. You only get credit for wins, W’s and L’s, what you did in the bank of those years.”

McConaughey has reportedly been making calls to influential Texans in the political realm, taking their temperature on his possible campaign.