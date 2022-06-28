Natasha Rothwell Narrates Planned Parenthood PSA: “Together, We Are a Force of Nature”

Natasha Rothwell has lent her voice to a new ad for Planned Parenthood.

Released in the wake of the Supreme Court’s June 24 ruling overturning the constitutional protections granted in Roe v. Wade, the PSA is a somber, weather-themed clip, with the White Lotus star encouraging Americans to join the women’s health organization in fighting to restore reproductive rights.

“For decades, anti-abortion supporters and politicians have worked to overturn Roe through voting restrictions, unjust laws, misinformation and fear-mongering,” Rothwell said in a statement. “But for generations, activists have also fought for our freedoms – and won. Together, we will build on this legacy by lifting our voices and mobilizing in our communities to defend abortion rights. We have always been a force to be reckoned with, and we won’t back down now. We will be fearless. Let our message be clear: Keep your bans off our bodies.”

The video was directed by Sadé Clacken Joseph, who helmed the first two episodes of HBO Max’s new music comedy Rap Sh!t, from executive producer Issa Rae. “There’s always a rainbow after every storm. Making this video was cathartic, inspiring and really emotional not only for me but for everybody involved,” Joseph said in a statement. “I hope this piece encourages us to walk toward the storm we find ourselves in today and not be afraid to stand in it together.”

The PSA, which will run on television, streaming and digital platforms and is part of a $12.5 million paid media campaign, urges viewers to visit BansOff.org for information on how to get involved in the pro-choice movement.

Watch the PSA below.