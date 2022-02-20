×
Queen Elizabeth II Tests Positive for COVID-19

The British monarch has "mild cold-like symptoms" according to Buckingham Palace.

Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II has tested positive for COVID-19, Buckingham Palace reported on Sunday.

The royal household said that the monarch, 95, was experiencing “mild cold-like symptoms,” according to the BBC, adding that she expects to continue “light duties” at Windsor Castle over the weekend.

“She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines,” the palace said in a statement.

The Queen follows both Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, who both recently tested positive for COVID-19. Charles — who previously tested positive in 2020 — is believed to have seen his mother a few days before the latest positive test, according to Sky News.

The Queen, Charles and Camilla are all understood to be triple vaccinated.

