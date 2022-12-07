×
Hollywood Celebrates Raphael Warnock and Democrats’ Georgia Victory

The senator's runoff win against Herschel Walker gives the party Senate majority for the run of President Biden’s term.

Raphael Warnock
Raphael Warnock Win McNamee/Getty Images

The mood out of Hollywood has been celebratory following Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock’s win over Republican challenger Herschel Walker in Tuesday’s Georgia runoff election, the last high-profile outstanding race from the 2022 midterm elections.

Actors from Mark Ruffalo to Rosario Dawson and Kerry Washington cheered the victory, which gives Democrats an outright majority in the Senate for the remainder of President Joe Biden’s first term. Ruffalo also praised Warnock, who made history in 2021 when he became Georgia’s first Black senator, for now being the first Black Senator elected to a six-year term in the state’s history.

Democrats’ Georgia victory gives the party a 51-49 Senate majority, amid Republicans flipping House control in the midterm elections.

Per the Associated Press, about 1.9 million runoff votes were cast by mail and during early voting, with Georgia officials estimating an additional 1.4 million votes were cast on Election Day, which is more than in the November midterm and the 2020 election.

Walker — a football star whose damaging past allegations included claims he paid for two former girlfriends’ abortions after backing Georgia’s new state law banning abortion at six weeks of pregnancy — joins other failed Republican nominees for Senate who had the backing of former President Donald Trump, who has already announced plans to run for president again in 2024. That list includes Dr. Mehmet Oz, who ran in Pennsylvania; Blake Masters, who ran in Arizona, Nevada candidate Adam Laxalt; and Don Bolduc, who ran in New Hampshire.

See the Hollywood reactions to Warnock’s win below.

