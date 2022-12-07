Hollywood Celebrates Raphael Warnock and Democrats’ Georgia Victory

The mood out of Hollywood has been celebratory following Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock’s win over Republican challenger Herschel Walker in Tuesday’s Georgia runoff election, the last high-profile outstanding race from the 2022 midterm elections.

Actors from Mark Ruffalo to Rosario Dawson and Kerry Washington cheered the victory, which gives Democrats an outright majority in the Senate for the remainder of President Joe Biden’s first term. Ruffalo also praised Warnock, who made history in 2021 when he became Georgia’s first Black senator, for now being the first Black Senator elected to a six-year term in the state’s history.

Democrats’ Georgia victory gives the party a 51-49 Senate majority, amid Republicans flipping House control in the midterm elections.

Per the Associated Press, about 1.9 million runoff votes were cast by mail and during early voting, with Georgia officials estimating an additional 1.4 million votes were cast on Election Day, which is more than in the November midterm and the 2020 election.

Walker — a football star whose damaging past allegations included claims he paid for two former girlfriends’ abortions after backing Georgia’s new state law banning abortion at six weeks of pregnancy — joins other failed Republican nominees for Senate who had the backing of former President Donald Trump, who has already announced plans to run for president again in 2024. That list includes Dr. Mehmet Oz, who ran in Pennsylvania; Blake Masters, who ran in Arizona, Nevada candidate Adam Laxalt; and Don Bolduc, who ran in New Hampshire.

See the Hollywood reactions to Warnock’s win below.

Congratulations Senator @ReverendWarnock!! First Black six-year term Senator in Georgia History! https://t.co/87LfVALzFG — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) December 7, 2022

Congratulations @ReverendWarnock 🙏🏾 and congrats to the PEOPLE of Georgia. You did it! You voted your values and when we show up, WE WIN! Let’s goooooooooooooo! — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) December 7, 2022

I bet they asked Herschel Walker if he was ready to make his concession speech, and he said, “Yes, two hot dogs please.”



Congratulations @ReverendWarnock

Thank you GA!🙌🏾 — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) December 7, 2022

NO CONSCIONABLE PERSON COULD! Thank You SENATOR WARNOCK, SENATOR WARNOCK VOTERS & GOTVers for this Historic Win! #BlueGA https://t.co/g57V3MNuxI — Rosario Dawson (@rosariodawson) December 7, 2022

It’s been a wild ride with Herschel Walker… pic.twitter.com/UInKp7i8oi — Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) December 7, 2022

Congratulations to Senator Raphael Warnock. He will continue to be an outstanding Senator for Georgia. — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) December 7, 2022

“You can’t lead the people unless you love the people. You can’t serve the people unless you see them. I see you.” ~ @ReverendWarnock #ThankYouSenator#ThankYouGeorgia — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) December 7, 2022

Warnock won Georgia and I would LOVE to know what @TiffanyDCross thinks about it. My Latina blood supports Tiffany like no other! ✊🏽 — Cristela Alonzo (@cristela9) December 7, 2022

Black Americans in South Carolina gave us Joe Biden and black Americans in Georgia gave us Raphael Warnock. I want to thank you all for that- saving our country that hasn’t loved you back very well at all…!!!

Now let’s do something about SCOTUS :)!!! — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) December 7, 2022

Georgia could never have done this without the fight @marceelias fought.

The margins are in the weekend voting he sued to give us. Thank you Marc. You’re a hero. https://t.co/MSo3Ig7nlh — Ethan Embry (@EmbryEthan) December 7, 2022