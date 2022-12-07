Hollywood Celebrates Raphael Warnock and Democrats’ Georgia Victory

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
The mood out of Hollywood has been celebratory following Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock’s win over Republican challenger Herschel Walker in Tuesday’s Georgia runoff election, the last high-profile outstanding race from the 2022 midterm elections.
Actors from Mark Ruffalo to Rosario Dawson and Kerry Washington cheered the victory, which gives Democrats an outright majority in the Senate for the remainder of President Joe Biden’s first term. Ruffalo also praised Warnock, who made history in 2021 when he became Georgia’s first Black senator, for now being the first Black Senator elected to a six-year term in the state’s history.
Related Stories
Democrats’ Georgia victory gives the party a 51-49 Senate majority, amid Republicans flipping House control in the midterm elections.
Per the Associated Press, about 1.9 million runoff votes were cast by mail and during early voting, with Georgia officials estimating an additional 1.4 million votes were cast on Election Day, which is more than in the November midterm and the 2020 election.
Walker — a football star whose damaging past allegations included claims he paid for two former girlfriends’ abortions after backing Georgia’s new state law banning abortion at six weeks of pregnancy — joins other failed Republican nominees for Senate who had the backing of former President Donald Trump, who has already announced plans to run for president again in 2024. That list includes Dr. Mehmet Oz, who ran in Pennsylvania; Blake Masters, who ran in Arizona, Nevada candidate Adam Laxalt; and Don Bolduc, who ran in New Hampshire.
See the Hollywood reactions to Warnock’s win below.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
Women in Entertainment 2022
Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey Recount ‘She Said’ Barriers in Keynote Speech at The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Gala
-
Women in Entertainment
Gabby Giffords Calls on People to Move Ahead Together in Challenging Times at The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Event
-
Women in Entertainment 2022
Chelsea Handler Encourages Acting in the Best Interest of All Women at The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Gala
-
THR, Esq
Bill Cosby, NBCUniversal Sued Over Rape Allegations Dating Back to<em> </em>‘The Cosby Show’
-
-