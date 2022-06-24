Hollywood on the Overturning of Roe v. Wade: “Today’s Supreme Court Opinion Will Live in Infamy”

The Obamas, Alyssa Milano, Patricia Arquette and more have spoken out following the Supreme Court’s decision to end constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years.

The decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was made by the court’s conservative majority in a 6-3 vote, with the ruling’s outcome expected to result in abortion bans in roughly half of U.S. states, including bans with no exception for rape or incest.

Friday’s ruling came over a month after a leak of a draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito that indicated that the United State’s highest court was preparing to make the move.

Both former U.S. President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama released prepared statements through Twitter. “Today, the Supreme Court not only reversed nearly 50 years of precedent, it relegated the most intensely personal decision someone can make to the whims of politicians and ideologues — attacking the essential freedoms of millions of Americans,” the president’s statement began.

“I’m heartbroken for people around this country who just lost the right to make informed decisions about their own bodies,” the first lady said in her own lengthy statement.

Fellow former first lady, New York senator and Democratic presidential candidate Hilary Clinton also shared a statement, writing, “Most Americans believe the decision to have a child is one of the most sacred decisions there is, and that such decisions should remain between patients and their doctors. Today’s Supreme Court opinion will live in infamy as a step backward for women’s rights and human rights.”

Other members of the entertainment community have also spoken out in the early hours since the decision was publicly announced. That includes known Hollywood women’s rights activists Alyssa Milano and Patricia Arquette.

“Today’s Supreme Court ruling overturning #RoeVsWade will have deadly consequences, with the harm falling hardest on people of color who already face disproportionate discrimination in our country and grapple with a severe maternal mortality crisis,” Milano tweeted.

Arquette called the current Supreme Court an “absolute disaster” while noting the court’s Thursday decision to declare a century-old New York concealed carry law unconstitutional. “From giving people the right to carry guns to taking away Womens rights of autonomy over their own bodies,” she wrote. “We weren’t being reactive we saw it coming.”

Taylor Swift, who has a home in Nashville, and Tennessee is among 13 states to enact trigger bans to outlaw abortion within 30 days following the ruling, wrote on Twitter, “I’m absolutely terrified that this is where we are – that after so many decades of people fighting for women’s rights to their own bodies, today’s decision has stripped us of that.”

Actress Aisha Tyler called it “a terrible tragedy for all of us,” adding, “This is a dark day in American history. The Supreme Court destroyed womens’ right to choose. The result will shatter women’s lives, make children & families poorer, increase the financial burden on men & erode the American economy.”

Host and executive producer Padma Lakshmi, known for Top Chef and the critically acclaimed docuseries Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi, as well as actress and director Sophia Bush both noted that the ruling wouldn’t be the end to abortion — just safe access for certain Americans.

“They will never end abortion. Only safe abortion. This is not about life. It’s about control. Those motherfuckers,” Bush wrote, while Lakshmi began an extensive tweet thread stating, “People will still get abortions. These procedures won’t stop just because Roe v. Wade is overturned. This will only prevent safe, legal abortions from taking place.”

Women in Hollywood are not the only ones speaking out. Actors John Cho and Wilson Cruz, comedian Billy Eichner and author Stephen King were among those who commented on the ruling. “Tyranny of the extreme minority,” Cho tweeted soon after the court’s decision was announced.

Cruz encouraged his followers to get out and vote. “It’s been the plan ALL A LONG,” he tweeted. “The ONLY thing standing in the way of the complete dissolution of the UNITED states into 2 countries where women have control over their own bodies & same sex marriages are recognized or not is our willingness to SHOW UP in these midterms and #VOTE.”

King offered the sarcastic response of, “It’s the best Supreme Court the 19th Century has yet produced,” while Eichner tweeted, “GET YOUR FICTIONAL HATEFUL BIBLE STORIES AND YOUR FAKE FICTIONAL RELIGIOUS BULLSHIT OUT OF OUR FUCKING LIVES. FUCK YOU.”

Below are more reactions from Hollywood figures.

