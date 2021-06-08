UTA and Activist Artists Management Sign Southern Poverty Law Center

The Southern Poverty Law Center, the legal advocacy nonprofit founded in 1971 to help enforce civil rights, has signed with UTA and Activist Artists Management for representation.

“The SPLC is thrilled to be partnering with Activist and UTA,” SPLC president Margaret Huang said in a statement. “Our aim is to elevate the overall message of our organization, to expand our reach to new and younger demographics and use every medium at our disposal to try and effect the change we so desire.”

UTA and Activist, the firm founded in 2018 by former Roar Management partners Bernie Cahill, Greg Suess and Matt Maher, will help broker new opportunities for SPLC, including with digital content creators, podcasts and scripted and unscripted film and television.

“We know the power of storytelling and how it can influence the world around us,” UTA television agent Allyson Chung said in a statement. “With such a rich organizational history and extensive catalog of research, we are excited to amplify the SPLC’s important work across a variety of verticals. These projects will push us to continue confronting the past while charting the course for a more equitable and racially just future.”

With a focus on dismantling the remnants of Jim Crow segregation and institutional racism in the South, the Montgomery, Ala.-based nonprofit’s work includes financially combating white supremacist groups and protecting the rights of children, women, the LGBTQ community, incarcerated people, immigrants, migrant workers and others who face discrimination, abuse or exploitation.

“Activist is honored to partner with the SPLC to raise awareness of their incredibly vital work,” Cahill and Activist’s Jon Kanak added in a joint statement. “Our mission is to increase the visibility of their work with multi-generational audiences around the world.”