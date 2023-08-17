Trump Wants Fox News to Stop Using Photos Where He Looks Big and Orange

Facing 91 felony counts and a potential combined sentence of 700 years in prison, former President Donald Trump sounds very concerned about the photo choices at Fox News.

Trump complained Thursday that the cable news outlet keeps using images of him that make him look heavy and orange.

He griped on Truth Social: “Why doesn’t Fox and Friends show all of the Polls where I am beating Biden, by a lot. They just won’t do it! Also, they purposely show the absolutely worst pictures of me, especially the big ‘orange’ one with my chin pulled way back. They think they are getting away with something, they’re not. Just like 2016 all over again… And then they want me to debate!”

Some context about things referenced in this quote:

1. According to Real Clear Politics, every recent poll shows Biden beating Trump in a hypothetical 2024 matchup, save a Messenger/Harris poll from a month ago. The most recent poll is from Fox News itself, showing Biden up 3.

2. Trump is referring to his refusal to commit so far to attending the first Republican primary debate that’s set for Aug. 23. He’s leading the GOP primary polls and being called “scared” to debate, lest he weaken his position.

3. Trump told New York police earlier this year he weighs 240 pounds and has long denied slathering on self tanner, despite evidence to the contrary from our eyes. A Trump White House spokesperson once insisted his complexion was due to “good genes.”

Fox News had no immediate comment.