Volodymyr Zelensky Talks Hopes of War Ending During Golden Globes Video Message: “There Will Be No Third World War”

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky shared an impactful message via video at the 2023 Golden Globes on Tuesday night.

Mystic River‘s Sean Penn introduced Zelensky, saying “If the freedom to dream was a spear, I proudly present a human being who tonight represents that spear’s most honed tip.”

The message from the Ukraine president comes nearly a year since Russian forces invaded the country in February 2022.

Zelensky started by explaining the impact the Golden Globes had when it was created, honoring achievements in filmmaking in 1943, which was during World War II.

Zelensky then fast-forwarded, saying, “It is now 2023, and the war in Ukraine is not over yet, but the time is coming, and it is already clear who will win. There are still battles and tears ahead, but now I can definitely tell you who was the best in the previous year: It was you. The free people of the free world. Those who united around the support of the free … in our common struggle for freedom, democracy, for the right to live, to love … no matter who you are, no matter where you are from.”

He then finished his message, which was met with a round of applause by the audience, adding that there will not be a third World War. And on a positive and powerful note, he talked about the hopes of winning the war with Russia. “The first World War claimed millions of lives,” Zelensky continued. “The second World War claimed tens of millions of them. There will be no third World War. It is not a trilogy. Ukraine will stop the Russian aggression. On our land, we will make it together. … We hope that all of you will be with us on the victorious day. The day of our victory, celebrating.”

Jerrod Carmichael hosted the 80th annual ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tuesday night.

