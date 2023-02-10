White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield to Exit, Ben LaBolt Named as Successor

White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield is leaving the Biden administration, according to a statement released Friday by President Biden.

Bedingfield, who has led Biden’s communications apparatus for four years, will depart at the end of the month, and will be succeeded by Ben LaBolt, a veteran of the Obama administration.

“Since my time as Vice President, Kate has been a loyal and trusted adviser, through thick and thin,” said Biden in a statement. “She was a critical strategic voice from the very first day of my presidential campaign in 2019 and has been a key part of advancing my agenda in the White House. The country is better off as a result of her hard work and I’m so grateful to her – and to her husband and two young children – for giving so much.”

The communications executive is also no stranger to the entertainment business. In addition to being a regular presence on cable news during her time working for Biden, Bedingfield previously served as the chief spokesperson for the Motion Picture Association of America. She also worked for Monumental Sports & Entertainment, which owns the Washington Wizards NBA team.

She was also deputy communications director in the Obama administration.

“Ben has big shoes to fill. I look forward to welcoming him back as a first-rate communicator who’s shown his commitment to public service again and again, and who has a cutting-edge understanding of how Americans consume information,” Biden added. “I saw him fight for Justice Jackson, and he put his all into helping us make history confirming our cabinet and subcabinet nominees. I’m proud to have him rejoin this team.”