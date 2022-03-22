×
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki Positive for COVID-19

"Thanks to the vaccine, I have only experienced mild symptoms," she wrote on Tuesday of testing positive again for the virus.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a White House daily briefing Alex Wong/Getty Images

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday that she has tested positive again for COVID-19 and will not accompany President Joe Biden to Europe for meetings on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Psaki tweeted that she took a test in preparation for Wednesday’s trip and it came back positive.

She said she will follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and no longer accompany Biden to Belgium and Poland.

She added that Biden took a PCR test today and was negative.

“I had two socially-distanced meetings with the President yesterday, and he is not considered a close contact as defined by CDC guidance. I am sharing the news of my positive test today out of an abundance of transparency,” she wrote.

Adding, “Thanks to the vaccine, I have only experienced mild symptoms.”

Psaki also tested positive for COVID-19 in October of 2021.

