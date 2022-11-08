How Shonda Rhimes, Ariana Grande, Paul Rudd and More Encouraged Americans to Vote in the 2022 Elections

In the weeks, and even months, leading up to the 2022 elections, major names in Hollywood have encouraged voters in Los Angeles and beyond to get out and vote.

Frequently described as one of the most consequential midterms in recent history, this year’s elections have seen many in the industry spending time on the ground and on social media highlighting key issues on the ballot at the national, state and local levels: Everything from abortion access and climate change to voting rights and more.

As a result, Hollywood’s politically engaged stars are teaming with organizations and voting-focused nonprofits — and in some cases, delivering their own endorsements — to help encourage people to vote.

Former First Lady and producer Michelle Obama, prolific TV creator and media entrepreneur Shonda Rhimes, actress and Hello Sunshine founder Reese Witherspoon and Grammy-winning artist and Wicked star Ariana Grande are among those who have used their massive social media platforms to encourage their millions of followers to vote.

Others like Ferrell, Kerry Washington and Lin Manuel-Miranda have taken to stages and the streets of potential swing states — including Pennsylvania, Georgia and Texas — to meet directly with voters and rile up issue and candidate-based support. As Stacey Abrams faces off with Gov. Brian Kemp in the Georgia gubernatorial race, media mogul Oprah even sat down with Abrams for an interview, endorsing the Star Trek fan and subject of All In: The Fight for Democracy, during the event.

Meanwhile, in the lead-up to Tuesday, stars like Jack Black, Sarah Silverman, Ed Helms and Jordana Brewster teamed with voter advocacy and assistance groups or — in the case of Judy Greer, Natalie Portman, Sigourney Weaver, Elizabeth Banks, Sandra Bernhard and Alan Cumming — teamed with reproductive rights campaigns in states like Michigan to encourage the protection of abortion access.

Read on for more on how Hollywood urged Americans to get out the vote for the 2022 midterm elections.

Will Ferrell Canvassed Door-to-Door in Texas

The Shrink Next Door and Spirited star and producer hit the streets in Texas to help get out the vote for Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke in the days leading up to Tuesday’s election. Dubbed a “block walker,” Ferrell can be seen going doorstep-to-doorstep (and in one case, walks up to a UPS van) to encourage people to both register and early vote in the upcoming election.

Paul Rudd Reenacted Scenes From I Love You, Man

As part of a fundraising effort in support of U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman, who is currently in a high-profile race against former TV personality Mehmet Oz, Ant-Man star Paul Rudd returned to one of his most memorable roles. In a Zoom, the duo reenacted scenes from the 2009 movie I Love You, Man.

I wrote a letter to Paul Rudd last year (on very fancy letterhead) formally asking him to re-enact scenes from "I Love You, Man" with me.



Well this week it happened. A dream! pic.twitter.com/FG20wgjDLr — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) October 22, 2022

Kerry Washington Went State-to-State to Rally Voters

Producer, director and Scandal star Kerry Washington teamed with Black Voters Matter and other groups to encourage voter registration and turnout in the 2022 midterms. The actress stopped by Spelman’s Homecoming to help get out the vote, supported U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock in Georgia at events and appeared in Philadelphia for events aimed at turning out the Black vote.

Thank you @kerrywashington for joining us and our partners in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania! Black voters are fired up and ready to go for November 8th! Our message is clear, we won’t Black down! #WeWontBLACKDown ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/SbaXNGlrhT — Black Voters Matter Fund (@BlackVotersMtr) November 6, 2022

Jack Black, Sarah Silverman, Ed Helms, Jordana Brewster Host Text-Banking and Letter-Writing Parties

A number of celebrities teamed with VoteRiders, a U.S. nonprofit voter advocacy and assistance group, for virtual events targeting at-risk voters in various states. Comedic voices like Sarah Silverman, Jack Black and Ed Helms hosted their own letter-writing and text-banking opportunities before Tuesday.

During his banking session Black told participants they were all “fighting the good fight on the front lines of democracy.”

“It’s such a consequential vote, there’s so much on the ballot. And most importantly, democracy is on the ballot and it feels like it’s in peril,” he added. “I think you’re heroes, and I want to give you a little inspiration to just keep on going because believe it or not, there are people out there that are meeting right now talking about how to suppress the vote.”

Silverman noted in her session that, “the more of a schlep it is to vote, the more important it is to vote. Helping people and getting information out there and making it as easy as possible for everybody to vote in Georgia is just a massive mitzvah, if I may be Jewish, and I’m so honored to be here and cheerlead a little bit.”

Fast & Furious franchise star Jordana Brewster’s session teamed VoteRiders with Eva Longoria and America Ferrera’s Poderistas, the nonpartisan nonprofit founded in 2020 by the Latina stars, to reach at-risk voters including Hispanic and Latinx voters who might not have the ID they need to cast a ballot.

Mark Ruffalo, Wilmer Valderrama, Eva Longoria and Rosario Dawson Encouraged Latino Voters

Voto Latino once again teamed with a number of Hollywood stars on voter education, registration and turnout. For the 2022 midterms, Avengers star and Oscar winner Mark Ruffalo showed his support of the organization’s mission to encourage young Hispanic and Latino voters by participating in a social media tagging campaign. Ruffalo was joined by Latino community members and Hollywood heavyweights Wilmer Valderrama, Eva Longoria and Rosario Dawson, among others.

Hollywood Stars and Leaders Shared Voting Information

A number of entertainment industry figures from music and modeling to TV and film used their social media accounts to remind their followers about what issues were on the ballot and how they can vote around the country. Those who took to social media include Shonda Rhimes, Octavia Spencer, Ariana Grande, Reese Witherspoon, Kendall Jenner and Ferrera.

#America, your voices need to be heard 🗳️🇺🇸💙 Today is the LAST day to vote in the 2022 midterm elections. Incredibly important decisions at every level of government in this country depend on YOUR vote. Comment below with “I VOTED” so I know y’all did! #vote #vote2022 pic.twitter.com/342HnEmav8 — octavia spencer (@octaviaspencer) November 8, 2022

Using infographics provided by organizations like When We All Vote, the producers, musicians and more shared maps featuring state-by-state polling hours and lists detailing voter rights.

Ferrera, who was also part of a “Quince to the Polls” effort, shared photos of her fellow Latinas, including Jessica Alba and Ugly Betty co-star Ana Ortiz, sporting their “I voted” stickers. Grande included countdown reminders of when you can vote as well as memes, including one featuring Legally Blonde’s Jennifer Coolidge. And the movie’s star, Reese Witherspoon, included a special message for her followers about the personal significance of voting.

“It’s election day and I know there’s a lot of talk and noise out here about who to vote for and what to vote for and which candidate,” she said in an Instagram story Tuesday. “But I want to talk a little bit about or just say the reason I get out and vote is because there’s so many women who did not have this right who came before me and really fought for it.”