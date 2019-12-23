Hollywood Reporter Reader Poll: Is 'Die Hard' a Christmas Movie?

After more than three decades as a seminal action flick, debate still rages.

It has become something of a holiday tradition among cinephiles to bring up the eternal debate: Is Die Hard a Christmas movie?

What’s not up for debate is the film’s impact. The July 1988 film earned more than $140 million worldwide at the box office, and influenced a bevy of action films. Filmmakers from Colin Trevorrow to Darren Aronofsky have cited Die Hard as an influence.

But is it a "Christmas film"? Despite the film taking place on Christmas Eve, featuring an office Christmas party, as well as many references to the holiday both in scenery and dialogue, controversy continues.

The argument seemed to be settled in December 2017 by one of the film’s screenwriters, Steven E. de Souza. In a series of tweets de Souza claimed Die Hard a Christmas movie, citing “a woman about to give birth features prominently” and “the studio rejected the Purim draft.” De Souza later added the hashtag #DieHardIsAChristmasMovie.

But Die Hard star Bruce Willis doesn’t necessarily agree. In his July 2018 Comedy Central roast Willis declared, “Die Hard is not a Christmas movie. It’s a god damn Bruce Willis movie.”

