Hollywood Reporter Reader Poll: Which Is Your Favorite 'Little Women' Adaptation?

Jo March promised she wanted to create something "that won't be forgotten after I'm dead," and given the many onscreen adaptations of the book in which she stars, it appears the Little Women protagonist has succeeded.

In addition to at least 12 adaptations made for television, Little Women has inspired a 1918 silent film, a 1933 adaptation starring Katherine Hepburn, a 1949 Janet Leigh-starring version, the 1994 Winona Ryder version, the 2018 Pure Flix edition and, now, the Greta Gerwig-directed 2019 edition starring Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Laura Dern, Meryl Streep and others.

The Hollywood Reporter review says the latest film "brings freshness, vitality and emotional nuance to source material which has been etched for generations into the popular imagination, shaking up the chronology to reinvigorate the plot's familiar beats."

