Nonfiction Producers Favor HBO and Netflix (Not MTV) In New Industry Poll

Among 51 polled production companies, Netflix also ranks as the "most-improved" and "most respected" outlet to work with.

Nonfiction producers are very keen on working with Netflix.

The latest industry poll from NPACT, the trade association for non-fiction production companies working in the U.S., reveals that those in the community overwhelmingly prefer working with Netflix and HBO — while they are less keen on Viacom networks MTV and VH1 and Disney properties Hulu and Freeform.



The poll, which surveyed 51 production companies, assessed outlets on 11 categories – including pitching, development, business affairs, notes and scheduling and promotional support. HBO topped overall across the categories, with Netflix placing second. Netflix, which produces considerably more nonfiction programming, was dubbed "most improved" and "most respected" by respondents.



Those respondents, it should be noted, were asked to rank only those networks and platforms that they worked with during the last year.

HBO's favorite status overall is not a huge shock, considering the network's historical popularity with producers, though it does not make a tremendous amount of nonfiction programming (outside of talk shows.) Exceptions include upcoming docuseries McMillions and Atlanta Child Murders. After Netflix, overall favorites include NatGeo Wild, Oxygen, ID, CNN, History, USA, Bravo and A&E — all of which filled out the Top 10.

The poll, the first from NPACT in two years, was released Monday morning timed to the Realscreen Conference in New Orleans and also included "most improved" among the individual categories for the first time.

Most improved in Pitching: Discovery

Most improved in Program Development: Oxygen

Most improved in Brand Clarity: History

Most improved in Business Affairs: Netflix

Most improved in Editorial Oversight/Notes: Netflix

Most improved in Production Management: USA

Most improved in Finance: Netflix

Most improved in Scheduling and Promo Support: TLC



