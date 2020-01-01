Hollywood Reporter Reader Poll: What Is the Most Anticipated Movie of 2020?

The 2020 slate is once again chock-full of sequels and adaptations. Which are you most looking forward to?

There are many new releases coming in 2020 to sate moviegoers' appetites — and a few of them are even original offerings. Sequels, reimaginings and adaptations are crowding the 2020 lineups, among them further iterations in the Halloween, Fast and the Furious and James Bond franchises.

Of particular note are a few sequels that are finally hitting the big screen several years (or decades) after their originals. Coming 2 America marks a return to Eddie Murphy's boisterous comedy roots in the sequel to the 1988 original. Bill and Ted are on board for their next movie mashup Bill and Ted Face the Music. Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Top Gun: Maverick are being released more than three decades after their previous films (32 years for Ghostbusters and 34 for Top Gun). Both Legally Blonde and Bad Boys last graced the silver screen in 2003, but their threequels are coming out next year.

Kenneth Branagh's mustachioed detective Hercule Poirot returns in Death on the Nile, a sequel to 2017's Murder on the Orient Express, both adapted from the works of mystery novelist Agatha Christie. Musical adaptations In the Heights from Lin-Manuel Miranda and Steven Spielberg's West Side Story will pirouette onto screens as well.

Though it took some extra work the video game adaptation of Sonic the Hedgehog will finally see release in February. Disney continues live-action tweaks to its animated library with Mulan coming out in March, as well as Jungle Cruise, an action-adventure story based on the Disneyland ride of the same name being released in July.

Between DC and Marvel, at least five comic book movies are slated for release in 2020, nearly all of which have stories centered on women and/or directed by women (Marvel's Morbius, directed by Daniel Espinosa and starring Jared Leto, is the exception). DC will get the year started with Birds of Prey in February, followed by Marvel's Black Widow in May. June will see Gal Gadot reprising her roll as the amazonian princess in Wonder Woman: 1984, and The Eternals, directed by Chloé Zhao (and starring a very ripped Kumail Nanjiani) will round out the comic book adaptations with its November opening.

Pixar has a couple of original animated offerings in Onward, out in March, starring Tom Holland and Chris Pratt as two teenage elf brothers on a quest to discover magic, and Soul, out in June, featuring Jamie Foxx's dulcet voice as a singer who has lost his passion for music, but finds it in an unexpected way.

Which of these myriad movie offerings are you anticipating the most? Weigh in below or here to vote for the most anticipated movie of 2020.