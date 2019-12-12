Hollywood Reporter Reader Poll: What Is Your Favorite Movie Starring Dwayne Johnson?

From world-saving epics 'Skyscraper,' and 'San Andreas' to his role in the 'Fast and Furious' franchise or 'Jumanji' movies, the actor's frequent heroic roles have given him a trademark style.

Ever since former WWE heavyweight champion Dwayne Johnson (then "The Rock")began his acting career in the late 1990s, he has appeared in a slew of popular action adventure titles that usually involve his character saving the world in some way.

And now, he's about to debut the latest of his action films, Jumanji: The Next Level, hitting theaters this weekend.

From his role as security agent Hobbs in the Fast and Furious franchise, to the time he tackled a sprawling metropolis in Skyscraper, to the challenge of rescuing his daughter atop a tall building in San Andreas, embodying the hero has become his trademark.

But then there's his emotional turn in Fighting With My Family and his comedic chemistry with Zac Efron in Baywatch, which show a different side to the actor. Examining his vast credit list, Johnson's body of work has not slowed down, metaphorically or literally, for a moment's rest.

Picking an ultimate favorite is tricky when you throw in the voice role he performed in Moana, the childlike fun he had opposite Ashley Judd in Tooth Fairy, or his real-life board game adventures in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

So which movie is the best? Weigh in here or below.