Hollywood Reporter Reader Poll: What Was the Best Indie Game of 2019?

Is it 'Untitled Goose Game' or 'Slay the Spire'? Cast your vote.

While major AAA releases such as Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare racked up big sales, 2019 boasted one of the strongest lineups of indie game titles in recent years.

From a charming star-hopping mashup of The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask with classic U.S. National Parks aesthetics to an isometric role-playing murder mystery, the indie scene had a robust offering this year.

This year was also marked by notable first-time titles from an impressive roster of first-time developers from all over the globe. Estonian developer ZA/UM’s Disco Elysium won four statues at this year’s Game Awards in Los Angeles, while Australian studio House House went viral with its Untitled Goose Game.

Cast your vote here or below for the best indie video game of 2019.