Hollywood Reporter Reader Poll: What Was the Best Movie-Musical of the Decade?

Weigh in and see which song-and-dance film readers prefer.

The musical genre is still alive and dancing in Hollywood.

So many New York theater productions, such as Hamilton, Mean Girls or Prom: The Musical, have created Hollywood buzz over the last decade. And the film adaptations of Broadway musicals have either succeeded or bombed at the box office, but they've certainly delivered tunes still memorable to this day.

Les Miserables was nominated for eight Oscars including best picture, best actor (Hugh Jackman) and best supporting actress (Anne Hathaway), who "Dreamed a Dream" after taking home her first golden statue for her role. Meanwhile, Into the Woods featured a star-studded cast including Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, James Corden and Anna Kendrick, making it noticeable just with the talent involved. Kendrick continued to show her singing chops in The Last Five Years in which she sang alongside Smash star Jeremy Jordan.

Who could also forget Rock of Ages when Tom Cruise embraced his role as rock legend Stacee Jaxx and showcased his voice by singing "Wanted Dead of Alive"? Though Jersey Boys opened on Broadway in 2005 — it went on to win four Tony Awards, including best musical and best lead actor in a musical for the then-unknown actor John Lloyd Young, who played Frankie Valli — the film adaptation found a helmer in Hollywood legend Clint Eastwood, who adapted the musical for the screen.

Meanwhile, Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical Cats is making its way to the theater right before the new decade begins. The Universal film features a star-studded cast that includes Jennifer Hudson, Idris Elba, Taylor Swift, Ian McKellen, Judi Dench, Rebel Wilson, Corden, Jason Derulo and Steven McRae. Prior to its release date of Dec. 20, the film already sparked buzz, with Swift and Lloyd Webber earning a Golden Globe nomination for best original song for their collaborative tune "Beautiful Ghosts."

Though memorable in their own ways, which are The Hollywood Reporter readers' favorites? Weigh in at the poll below or here and learn which films have earned the most votes so far.