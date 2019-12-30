Hollywood Reporter Reader Poll: What Was the Biggest Gaming Moment of 2019?

From Keanu Reeves to Apple Arcade to 'Fortnite' going dark, cast your vote for the biggest moment of the year.

No year comes and goes without a few major gaming announcements, but 2019 (being the penultimate year for both the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 ahead of the next generation of consoles in 2020) was still a doozy. Throw in the “advent” of game streaming (it’s actually been around for a while, but it hit the mainstream in a big way this year) and the entrée of tech giants Google and Apple into the space, and there was no shortage of headline-grabbing stories to come out of 2019.

From long-awaited release dates for upcoming titles like Cyberpunk 2077 and Final Fantasy VII Remake to the unveiling of both the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 to Google’s Stadia and Apple’s Arcade, 2019 had so many announcements, fans were likely to get whiplash. Oh, and there was also Keanu Reeves.

