Hollywood Reporter Reader Poll: What/Who Should the Next Star Wars Trilogy Be About?

[This story contains spoilers for The Mandalorian and Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker]

As one Star Wars saga comes to an end, fans look to the ever-growing franchise's plethora of worlds and characters to consider where the next saga may take place and who will be its focus.

Baby Yoda, the latest (and littlest) addition within a galaxy far, far away thanks to Disney+ series The Mandalorian might easily earn top pick in this poll for cuteness alone. There is very little Star Wars viewers know about The Child, with drops of information being given here and there throughout the series — such as the ability to use the Force to heal.

Still, a new saga focused solely on a very young and mysterious alien could prove daunting — especially if Star Wars fans will already learn more about The Child throughout The Mandalorian series.

Instead, the next Star Wars legacy could turn its eyes on secondary characters fans know well, but are eager to dive deeper into their stories — such as bounty hunters or the Knights of the old Republic. If The Mandalorian has proven anything, it is that both The Child and Pedro Pascal's bounty hunter Mando are of interest.

Other possibilities include continuing the tales of Lando Calrissian (who'd argue against seeing more of Donald Glover in the Star Wars franchise) or characters recently introduced into Star Wars canon such as Rise of Skywalker's Jannah, a former First Order stormtrooper.

