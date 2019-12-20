Hollywood Reporter Reader Poll: Who Are Your Favorite Secondary Characters in the 'Star Wars' Cinematic Universe?

Vote and see which 'Star Wars' secondary character readers prefer.

Throughout a galaxy far, far away, Star Wars fans have been captivated by tales of jedis and Sith Lords. Yet the franchise would not be half as entertaining were it not for George Lucas and his successors diversifying the beloved cinematic universe with a rich mixture of alien races and droids.

From R2-D2 relaying Princess Leia's message to sage Yoda mentoring Luke Skywalker, these secondary characters have impacted the Star Wars storyline just as strongly as core heroes. Some have done so with only a few lines, such as famed and feared Mandalorian Boba Fett, who had a total of four lines in the original trilogy. Then there's droid duo C-3PO and R2-D2 who have appeared in every film except Solo: A Star Wars Story.

As for newcomers such as BB-8 or Maz Kanata, entering the Star Wars multiverse, they offer stiff competition for original trilogy favorites. Maz, at a staggering thousand years old, offers wisdom akin to Yoda, while BB-8 somehow makes a metal companion seem cuddle-worthy.

While each character holds a special place in Star Wars' legacy, which are The Hollywood Reporter readers' favorites? Weigh in at the poll below or here and learn which characters have earned the most votes so far.