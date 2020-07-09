Pop Smoke: Five Arrested in Alleged Connection to Rapper's Killing

The musician was fatally shot in February by masked perpetrators.

Five people have been arrested, all allegedly connected to the fatal shooting of rapper Pop Smoke, which occurred in February, Los Angeles police announced Thursday.

Three adult males and two juvenile males were taken into custody, police said. No additional information was offered. A motive is not currently known, but police are expected to release more information soon.

Born Bashar Jackson from Canarsie, Brooklyn, the 20-year-old musician was killed when a number of masked men broke into his Hollywood Hills home.

A call for the shooting was placed around 4:30 a.m. at 2033 Hercules Drive in Mount Olympus, Los Angeles police said at the time. The 911 call came from a friend of the victim.

Multiple people were in the home when the shooting took place, police said.

"We are devastated by the unexpected and tragic loss of @POPSMOKE10 . Our prayers and thoughts go out to his family, friends and fans, as we mourn this loss together," the rapper's label, Republic Records, said via Twitter after the killing.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp owns the home that was being rented to the artist.