Former Pop TV President Brad Schwartz Out at Audible After One Month

The TV veteran was tapped as chief content officer in June.

Brad Schwartz has departed Audible after just one month with the company, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

The Amazon-owned audiobook company tapped Schwartz to lead its push into original programming in June. But, according to a report in Bloomberg, employees expressed concern about a sexual harassment lawsuit in which he was named during his time running Pop TV, prompting Audible to part ways with him.

An Audible spokeswoman declined to comment about the reason for Schwartz's departure.

Audible announced June 11 that Schwartz would join the company as chief content officer. "As Audible continues to expand its focus on premium audio storytelling and entertainment across all formats and genres, Brad's highly successful track record, expertise and stellar relationships in the entertainment community will be integral to our aggressive content efforts and plans," CEO Bob Carrigan said in a statement announcing Schwartz's hiring.

His move to Audible came after the television veteran spent seven years at Pop, transforming it from TV Guide Network into, first, a channel offering syndicated reruns and, later, the home of cult comedy hit Schitt's Creek.

In 2018, when Schwartz was leading Pop as president, a sales executive sued the network and corporate parents Lionsgate and CBS, alleging that it was a hostile work environment that discriminated against women and employees over the age of 40. Schwartz, himself, was not sued but he was named in the suit. The executive, Leslie Isaacs, later asked for the lawsuit to be dismissed, per Bloomberg.

Audible, in recent years, has responded to the growing demand for podcasts by offering new and exclusive audio programming to its members. It original titles include comedy Escape From Virtual Island and self-help special The Decision from Kevin Hart.