Poppy Delevingne Opens Up About Working With "Heartthrob" Antonio Banderas on 'Genius: Picasso'

"I'm still very new to this acting game and he was always so dedicated and gave me so much time and was so helpful," the actress tells THR.

“To be honest, when I first got the job and I found out it was Antonio Banderas, the first thing that came to my mind was Zorro," Poppy Delevingne told The Hollywood Reporter In Studio while discussing her role as Marie-Thérèse Walter, one of Pablo Picasso’s muses, on National Geographic’s 2018 season of Genius, Genius: Picasso.

Still relatively new to the acting game, Delevingne shared how the “heartthrob, charming, and generous” Banderas made her feel comfortable on set. “He was always so dedicated and gave me so much time and was so helpful, and I’m so grateful that I got to work with someone like him who I could really sponge off and learn so much from. But overall a really charming, kind man to work with.”

“And he’s a really good dancer,” she added. “He’s always got such a high energy.”

While Banderas shares a special connection to Picasso, having grown up in the same hometown of Málaga, Spain, Delevingne also shares a bond with her character. “When I did study [Picasso] at school, I fell in love with one of these paintings, one of his most famous paintings called Le Rêve, and when I got the audition for Marie-Thérèse Walter, I actually knew who she was because Le Rêve is a painting of her and I had it on my computer screensaver at the time when I got sent the audition,” she said.

“So when I got it, I was like, ‘This is meant to be, I have to play this character.’”

The final episode of Genius: Picasso airs Tuesday, June 19 at 10 p.m. on National Geographic.