'Pose' Castmembers, 'Drag Race' Stars Confirmed for Billboard & Hollywood Reporter's First Pride Summit

Hayley Kiyoko, Tegan Quin of Tegan & Sara, Teddy Geiger, Big Freedia, iLoveMakonnen, Justin Tranter, Daya, Greyson Chance and Shane Mcanally also are involved in the Aug. 8 event.

In conjunction with Billboard's Pride issue, Billboard and The Hollywood Reporter are launching their inaugural Pride Summit this summer, stacked with panels and conversations with some of the biggest LGBTQ+ artists and allies today.

Announced on Friday, the cast and executives associated with FX's Pose; Tegan Quin of Tegan and Sara; Hayley Kiyoko; Big Freedia; iLoveMakonnen; songwriters Justin Tranter and Teddy Geiger; Daya; Greyson Chance; NBC's Songland star Shane Mcanally; and RuPaul’s Drag Race favorites Trixie Mattel, Alaska, Peppermint and Blair St Clair and more are all confirmed to attend the event.

The summit is set to host conversations about bringing LGBTQ+ voices into the songwriters room, emerging queer artists, eradicating homophobia and best practices in safe workplaces for queer and gender non-conforming individuals.

The event will also feature a special installation of Michael Kalish's “The Art of Finding Love,” nonprofit partners and local LGBTQ+ vendors, all coming to a close with a special performance at L.A.'s The Peppermint Club by a notable queer artist.

Billboard & The Hollywood Reporter's first annual Pride Summit will take over the 1 Hotel West Hollywood on Aug. 8.

