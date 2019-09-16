'Pose' Star Angelica Ross to Host Presidential Candidate Forum on LGBTQ Issues

Presidential candidates Joe Biden, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Julián Castro, Tulsi Gabbard, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Joe Sestak, Elizabeth Warren and Marianne Williamson are confirmed to share their visions for LGBTQ acceptance in Cedar Rapids.

GLAAD has drafted Pose actress and transgender activist Angelica Ross to serve as the official host of the 2020 presidential candidate forum on LGBTQ Issues in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Sept. 20.

The event — sponsored by GLAAD, One Iowa, The Gazette, and The Advocate — will feature presidential candidates Joe Biden, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Julián Castro, Tulsi Gabbard, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Joe Sestak, Elizabeth Warren and Marianne Williamson presenting their respective visions for improving LGBTQ acceptance.

Ross will join GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis onstage to bring LGBTQ specific-issues to the forefront of discussion, topics that have largely been ignored from the public debates thus far. As part of today's announcement from GLAAD, the organization cited "more than 124 anti-LGBTQ attacks in policy and rhetoric from the Trump Administration, including the President’s ban on transgender Americans from serving in the military and the administration’s opposition to the Equality Act."

Said Ellis, “We look forward to hearing how the 2020 candidates plan to reverse the attacks and rollbacks of the Trump Administration and put LGBTQ Americans on a course to 100% acceptance.”

Broadcast live from Coe College’s Sinclair Auditorium, the forum will also feature a National Anthem performance by recording artist Billy Gilman. The event will be available to stream here.