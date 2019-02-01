'Pose' Star Billy Porter Named Ambassador for Men's New York Fashion Week

After slaying the Globes carpet last month, Porter will be the sole ambassador for New York Fashion Week Men's shows.

Pose star Billy Porter will be the only ambassador for New York Fashion Week Men’s shows, Women's Wear Daily reports.

Porter's duties at fashion week, running from Feb. 4 to 6, include attending runway shows and “interacting” with designers he may collaborate with in the future.

"I have always used clothes as a tool for self-expression and find immense pleasure in celebrating life, love and joy through fashion. I am thrilled," Porter told THR in a statement. "I've been a longtime supporter of emerging designers from the New York fashion scene so I am most looking forward to amplifying the collections that are inclusive, fresh and innovative. I can't wait to see what comes down the runway."

He added, "Y'all better bring on the fashions, children! The category is...POSE."

Porter plays Pray Tell on the FX hit Pose, for which he was nominated for a Golden Globe this year (he previously won a Tony). Pose, about the 1980s ball culture scene in New York, became the first TV series with a mostly trans cast to be nominated in any category at the Golden Globes.

The actor has not only improved LGBTQ representation on screen, but is also influencing the red carpet with his peacocking and more gender-fluid style. He gained widespread attention for his colorful red carpet ensembles, particularly the embroidered jacket and fuschia-lined cape that he wore to the 2019 Golden Globe Awards — a creation of New York bridal designer Randi Rahm, who spent six months making the over-the-top ensemble.

“I knew Billy would know how to work the red carpet just like a Pose runway, and it would require an ensemble with lots of sophisticated drama,” Rahm told THR. “It truly floats and gives Billy the perfect excuse to, as he would say, ‘serve the fashion.’”

Porter told WWD that he has found younger designers to be more open to "experimentation and gender fluidity, which is something that I am really interested in."

The show is known for its fierce costumes, so much so that the Costume Designers Guild honored show creator Ryan Murphy this year. Pose has been renewed for a second season.